People wait for their turn to be vaccinated against COVID-19 inside the vaccination centre at Shatabdi Hospital in Mumbai, India, 30 January 2021. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Health workers wait for their turn to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot inside the vaccination centre at Shatabdi Hospital in Mumbai, India, 30 January 2021. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Exactly a year ago from Saturday, India confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus after a student of the University of Wuhan tested positive.

Now, more than 10.7 million cases later, the country has finally received a glimmer of hope of putting behind a pandemic which has devastated the economy and affected the daily life of millions of people.EFE-EPA

