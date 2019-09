An artist works on his painting in front of an abandoned train carriage-turned art studio of the Bombsquad, or BSQ Crew, next to the Nairobi Railway Museum in central Nairobi, Kenya, 20 August 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Kenneth Otieno, also known by his artistic name Kaymist4 (R), and Bebeto Ochieng, or Thufu-B (L), spray paint on the wall of their client, an ice cream parlor to be opened soon in Nairobi, Kenya, 07 September 2019. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Visitors take part in painting an abandoned train carriage-turned art studio during an exhibition by Kenyatta University art students who finished their internship programme with Bombsquad, or BSQ Crew at the Nairobi Railway Museum in central Nairobi, Kenya, 07 September 2019. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

A graffiti art enthusiast wears a necklace featuring BSQ Crew's logo during an exhibition by Kenyatta University art students who finished their internship programme with BSQ at the Nairobi Railway Museum in central Nairobi, Kenya, 07 September 2019. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Artists work in front of an abandoned train carriage-turned art studio of an artist group Spray Uzi Crew, next to where artists from the Bombsquad, or BSQ Crew, work at the Nairobi Railway Museum in central Nairobi, Kenya, 20 August 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Three founding members of Bombsquad, or BSQ Crew (L-R), Kenneth Otieno, also known by his artistic name Kaymist4, Brian Musasia, or Msale, and Bebeto Ochieng, or Thufu-B, pose for a photograph in front of a mural they painted near their abandoned train carriage-turned art studio at the Nairobi Railway Museum in central Nairobi, Kenya, 07 September 2019 EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

An artist works on his sketch in front of an abandoned train carriage-turned art studio of the Bombsquad, or BSQ Crew, next to the Nairobi Railway Museum in central Nairobi, Kenya, 20 August 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Kenneth Otieno (L), also known by his artistic name Kaymist4, works on his painting in an abandoned train carriage-turned art studio of the Bombsquad, or BSQ Crew, next to the Nairobi Railway Museum in central Nairobi, Kenya, 20 August 2019.EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Kimberly Davina, a nineteen-year-old Kenyan graffiti artist from the artist group Spray Uzi Crew, spray paints on the exterior of an abandoned train carriage-turned art studio next to where artists from the Bombsquad, or BSQ Crew work, at the Nairobi Railway Museum in central Nairobi, Kenya, 20 August 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Surrounded by derelict trains and the ghosts of a bygone era, Nairobi graffiti artists unleash their creative visions onto old locomotives in a nod to the origins of the urban artform.

Graffitist Msale's studio, a remodeled train car not far from the bustling heart of the Kenyan capital, is the hub of emerging talent where a young generation of creatives are challenging stereotypes prevalent in the artistic depiction of Africa.