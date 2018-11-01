AC Milan's Suso (R) vies for the ball with Domenico Criscito of Genoa during a Serie A match on Wednesday, Oct. 31, in Milan, Italy. EFE-EPA/ ROBERTO BREGANI

AC Milan celebrate their victory over Genoa in a Serie A match on Wednesday, Oct. 31, in Milan, Italy. EFE-EPA/ROBERTO BREGANI

Genoa's Luca Mazzitelli (in white) battles Patrick Cutrone and Diego Laxalt of AC Milan during a Serie A match on Wednesday, Oct. 31, in Milan, Italy. EFE-EPA/ROBERTO BREGANI

A stoppage-time goal by Alessio Romagnoli lifted AC Milan 2-1 over Genoa here Wednesday to vault the hosts into fourth place in Serie A.

The two clubs had been scheduled to meet in the season opener in August, but the match was postponed following the deaths of more than 40 people in the collapse of Genoa's Morandi Bridge.

Genoa, winless in their last three matches, faced a Milan squad who were victorious in three of their last four contests.

Milan took a 1-0 lead in the 4th minute, as Suso, author of the winning goal against Sampdoria last weekend, beat Genoa goalkeeper Ionut Radu with a blast from 20 yards out.

The home side eased off as the match unfolded, opening the door for Genoa. The equalizer came in the 56th minute on a shot by Christian Kouame that Romagnoli inadvertently redirected past keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Unwilling to drop points, the Rossoneri reacted. Hakan Calhanoglu came close before Suso forced a stop from Radu.

Even so, the match remained level going into stoppage time and it was a mistake by Radu that set up Romagnoli's winner in the 91st minute.

Tied on points with Lazio at 18, AC Milan are fourth by virtue of better goal difference. Genoa, who have 14 points after 10 matches, occupy the 11th spot in the Serie A table.