Bologna's Mattias Svanberg (l) vies for the ball with Davide Calabria of AC Milan during a Serie A match on Tuesday, Dec. 18, in Bologna, Italy. EFE-EPA/Giorgio Benvenuti

Bologna's Andrea Poli (l) shields as face after AC Milan's Tiemoue Bakayoko strikes the ball during a Serie A match on Tuesday, Dec. 18, in Bologna, Italy. EFE-EPA/Giorgio Benvenuti

AC Milan managed only a 0-0 draw here Tuesday against 18th-place Bologna, missing a chance to solidify their grip on the fourth spot in Serie A.

Milan, with only one win in their last six domestic matches, could have given themselves a 4-point cushion over Lazio, who were upset Tuesday by Atalanta.

The game at Bologna's Dall'Ara stadium marked a reunion of visiting coach Gennaro Gattuso and counterpart Filippo Inzaghi, teammates on the AC Milan squad that won the Champions League in 2003 and 2007 and with Italy for the triumph in the 2006 World Cup.

Milan hoped to rebound against Bologna after their elimination last week from the Europa League, but while the visitors dominated possession, they struggled to create chances in the first half.

The Rossoneri were better after the re-start, yet Hakan Calhanoglu and Gonzalo Higuain squandered opportunities and the squad went down to 10 men in the 75th minute, when Tiemoue Bakayoko was sent off for a second yellow card.

And Milan could have seen all 3 points slip away if keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma hadn't come up with a stop on a tremendous direct free kick by Bologna's Riccardo Orsolini with six minutes left in regulation.