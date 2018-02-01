AC Milan's Franck Kessie (right) defends the ball against Lazio during the first leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal tie on Wednesday, Jan. 31, in Milan. EFE-EPA/Daniel Dal Zennaro

AC Milan fans cheer on their team during the first leg of a Coppa Italia semifinal against Lazio on Wednesday, Jan. 31, in Milan. EFE-EPA/Daniel Dal Zennaro

AC Milan's Lucas Biglia (right) vies for the ball with Stefan Radu of Lazio in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal on Wednesday, Jan. 31, in Milan. EFE-EPA/Daniel Dal Zennaro

AC Milan and Lazio ended 0-0 here Wednesday in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal, leaving everything to be decided in next month's second leg at Rome's Olympic stadium.

The respective goalkeepers, Gianluigi Donnarumma for the hosts and Tomas Strakosha for Lazio, were the protagonists at the San Siro in Milan.

Lazio had the only chance in a first half marked by defense, on a header by Lucas Leiva that Milan's Fabio Borini diverted for a corner.

Both teams were more positive after the re-start, but the Roman side had the edge and it took a great save by Donnarumma to keep Ciro Immobile from putting Lazio ahead in the 60th minute.

The home team's best opportunity came in the 75th minute on a powerful header by Patrick Cutrone. While Strakosha made the stop, the rebound went to Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu, whose shot sailed over the cross-bar.

Juventus bested Atalanta 1-0 on Tuesday in the first leg of the other semifinal.