Indian traffic policeman puts a coronavirus helmet on a man to raise awareness among people and urge them to stay at home, in Bangalore, India, Apr. 1, 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JAGADEESH NV

Indian traffic policeman wearing a coronavirus helmet to raise awareness among people and urge them to stay at home, in Bengaluru, India, Apr. 1, 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JAGADEESH NV

Indian traffic policemen wear a coronavirus helmet look-alike during a demon act to create awareness among people and urge them to stay at home during the ninth day of nationwide lockdown against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bengaluru, India, Apr. 2, 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JAGADEESH NV

An Indian traffic policeman wears a coronavirus helmet look-alike during a demon act to create awareness among people and urge them to stay at home during the ninth day of nationwide lockdown against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bengaluru, India, Apr. 2, 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JAGADEESH NV

An Indian man dressed as 'Yamaraja' the God of Death according to Hindu mythology, raises awareness to stay at home and maintain social distance in a residential area during an event organized by Delhi Police during a nationwide lockdown in New Delhi, India, Apr. 28, 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian man dressed as the mythological Hindu God of Death 'Yamaraja' walks around to raise awareness to stay at home and maintain social distance, at a local market during an event organized by the Delhi Police during a nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi, India, Apr. 28, 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

From dressing up like the lord of death to singing and dancing to share awareness about coronavirus, police in India are going beyond the rule-book to keep 1.3 billion people indoors and enforce the world's largest lockdown.

While they have been praised for their ingenious way, the force has also come under fire for allegedly committing excesses against violators and punishing them by charging batons and making them do jumping jacks or frog jumps.EFE-EPA

up-alro/ia/ssk