The world's top basketball players fight it out for a place in the quarterfinals at the FIBA World Cup in China.
With the second group stage underway, Australia beat the Dominican Republic (82-47), Brazil were bruised by the Czech Republic (71-93), France clinched victory over Lithuania (78-75) and defending champions, the USA, saw off Greece (69-53).
Meanwhile, New Zealand beat Japan (111-81), Canada overcame Jordan (126-71), Turkey slipped past Montenegro (79-74) and Germany beat Senegal (89-78)