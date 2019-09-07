Victor Liz (2-L) of Dominican Republic in action against Australia during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 match between Australia and Dominican Republic in Nanjing, China, 07 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Lukas Lekavicius (C) of Lithuania in action during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 match between France and Lithuania in Nanjing, China, 07 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Czech Republic's Tomas Satoransky (C) fights for the ball with Brazil's Cristiano Felicio during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 group K second round match between Brazil and Czech Republic in Shenzhen, China, 07 September 2019. EFE/EPA/Ng Han Guan

Supporters of Greece cheer during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 group K second round match between the USA and Greece in Shenzhen, China, 07 September 2019. EFE/EPA/COSTFOTO CHINA OUT

Supporters of Lithuania during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 match between France and Lithuania in Nanjing, China, 07 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Vincent Poirier (L) of France in action against Jonas Valanciunas (R) of Lithuania during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 match between France and Lithuania in Nanjing, China, 07 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Ronald Roberts (C) of Dominican Republic in action against Australia during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 match between Australia and Dominican Republic in Nanjing, China, 07 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Patty Mills (2-R) of Australia in action during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 match between Australia and Dominican Republic in Nanjing, China, 07 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Dennis Schroder of Germany (R) in action against Hamady Ndiaye of Senegal during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 classification ?round? match between Germany and Senegal in Shanghai, China, 07 September 2019. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

The world's top basketball players fight it out for a place in the quarterfinals at the FIBA World Cup in China.

With the second group stage underway, Australia beat the Dominican Republic (82-47), Brazil were bruised by the Czech Republic (71-93), France clinched victory over Lithuania (78-75) and defending champions, the USA, saw off Greece (69-53).

Meanwhile, New Zealand beat Japan (111-81), Canada overcame Jordan (126-71), Turkey slipped past Montenegro (79-74) and Germany beat Senegal (89-78)