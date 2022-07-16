A group of activists protest for the Human Rights of Trans people, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, 15 July 2022. Activists from the Mexican state of Chihuahua, in the north of the country and on the border with the United States, demonstrated this Friday and recalled that they have proposed a law for the authorities to guarantee human rights and security for trans people. EFE/ Luis Torres

A group of activists protest for the Human Rights of Trans people, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, 15 July 2022. Activists from the Mexican state of Chihuahua, in the north of the country and on the border with the United States, demonstrated this Friday and recalled that they have proposed a law for the authorities to guarantee human rights and security for trans people. EFE/ Luis Torres

A group of activists protest for the Human Rights of Trans people, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, 15 July 2022. Activists from the Mexican state of Chihuahua, in the north of the country and on the border with the United States, demonstrated this Friday and recalled that they have proposed a law for the authorities to guarantee human rights and security for trans people. EFE/ Luis Torres

Activists protest for justice as hate crimes go unpunished in Mexico

A group of activists demonstrated in Mexico's northern state of Chihuahua on Friday, pressing the government to enact proposed legislation that protects the human rights and security of transgender people -- an often persecuted group in the country.

The activists protested outside the Chihuahua State Attorney General's Office in the regional capital, remembering the horrible murder of Mireya Rodriguez, a trans woman, rights advocate, and HIV health promoter.

Mireya Rodriguez, a member of the Union of Trans Women of Chihuahua, was stabbed to death at her house outside Chihuahua City in September 2020. EFE