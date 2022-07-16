A group of activists demonstrated in Mexico's northern state of Chihuahua on Friday, pressing the government to enact proposed legislation that protects the human rights and security of transgender people -- an often persecuted group in the country.
The activists protested outside the Chihuahua State Attorney General's Office in the regional capital, remembering the horrible murder of Mireya Rodriguez, a trans woman, rights advocate, and HIV health promoter.
Mireya Rodriguez, a member of the Union of Trans Women of Chihuahua, was stabbed to death at her house outside Chihuahua City in September 2020. EFE