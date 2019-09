US actor Timothee Chalamet poses at a photocall for 'The King' during the 76th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 2 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

US actor Timothee Chalamet poses at a photocall for 'The King' during the 76th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 2 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

Actor Timothée Chalamet has wowed critics with his radically different image in "The King" which was screened Monday out of competition at the Venice Film Festival.

The young US/French actor, who was nominated for an Oscar in 2018 for his role as young Elio in "Call me by your name", embodies Henry V of England for director David Michod's historical drama.