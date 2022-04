A photo provided by Raul and Erica Lara Hernandez that shows American actor Danny Trejo posing on the green carpet prior to a special screening on 27 April 2022 in El Paso, Texas, of his latest film, "Green Ghost and the Masters of the Stone." EFE/Raul and Erica Lara Hernandez /EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE NEWS ITEM IT ACCOMPANIES/MANDATORY CREDIT

A movie still from Gravitas Ventures that shows Danny Trejo as Master Gin in a scene from the action-adventure film "Green Ghost and the Masters of the Stone," which will have a limited release in the United States starting 29 April 2022. EFE/Gravitas Ventures /EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE NEWS ITEM IT ACCOMPANIES/MANDATORY CREDIT

Danny Trejo smoked his first marijuana cigarette at age eight. By the age of 12, he had moved on to cocaine and heroin.

As a teen and young adult in Los Angeles, he was a full-time criminal whose convictions for offenses such as drug dealing and armed robbery led to various stints in California's prison system over a period spanning nearly a decade.