British singer Adele arriving for the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Feb 15, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/PAUL BUCK

Renowned top-selling singer Adele split from her husband Simon Konecki after a seven-year relation that resulted in one son, her agents confirmed on Saturday.

A statement issued by agents Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh said that the singer, who will turn 31 on May 5, and Konecki “are committed to raising their son together lovingly.”

“As always they ask for privacy," the statement said. "There will be no further comment,” it added.

Adele gave birth to her only child, Angelo, on Oct. 19, 2012, and then married his father Konecki in 2016, after dating for five years.

They got married in a secret wedding that was confirmed publicly during a speech she delivered during the Grammy Awards ceremony in 2017.

Adele, who is known for her albums "19," "21" and "25," is one of the most popular singers in the world.

The breakout of the singer, who was born in Tottenham, a district of North London, came in 2008, with her first album "19."

Two of her debut album’s songs; "Chasing Pavements" and "Make You Feel My Love" made the top-10 on the United Kingdom's singles charts.

The second album, "21" was released in 2011 and had even more success than the first, thanks to songs such as "Someone Like You," "Rolling In The Deep" and "Rumour Has It."

This album got to be the bestselling record in 30 countries, including the United States and the UK.

Her third album "25" was released in 2015, and became yet another success both with the critics and commercially.

In March, media published photos of Adele as she entered a recording studio in New York, prompting her fans to speculate that she could be working on a new project.

Adele also performed themes in several movies and TV shows, including "I Am Number Four," "The 5th Wave" and "Wild Child" among others.

However, her most notable performance came in "Skyfall" in 2012 when she performed a song with the same title as the James Bond 007 film that it headlined, a track that earned her the Academy Award and the Golden Globe for Best Original Song in 2013, and Grammy Award in 2014 among other recognitions.

