Adolf Eichmann in an Israeli prison after his capture in Argentina on 11 May 1961, image provided by the Israeli government press office. EFE

Adolf Eichmann during his trial in Jerusalem in 1961, image provided by the Israeli government press office. EFE

Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann was captured by Israeli spies in Buenos Aires 60 years ago on Monday.

His trial, which was broadcast internationally, shocked the world by revealing the horrors committed during World War Two in Europe and murder of millions of Jewish people under the Nazi regime.