Jordan Smith of England tees off during the first round of the DP World Tour Championship European Tour Golf tournament 2018 at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ali Haider

Adrian Otaegui of Spain tees off during the first round of the DP World Tour Championship European Tour Golf tournament 2018 at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ali Haider

Spanish golfer Adrian Otaegui and Jordan Smith of the United Kingdom Thursday were co-leaders the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai after the first round of the four-day tourney.

Otaegui put on a stellar performance, posting six birdies, while Smith oftentimes looked unbeatable, scoring six birdies, one eagle and yet had two bad holes, two bogeys, to be tied with Otaegui at 66 strokes, with the two golfers both at six under par on the day.

His performance, especially on the back nine, gave Smith a lot of confidence: "I hit a lot of good shots on that front nine. I just couldn't quite find the hole. I hit a lot of good putts, all burning the edge and then something clicked on that back nine and they started going in," said Smith via the PGA European Tour website.

Otaegui, meanwhile, said: "I played really well. I was solid from tee-to-green. I left myself lots of birdie chances. I thought I putted well. Six birdies, no bogeys, it's always a very good start. It's more important to have a good finish, as well."

Both golfers have a one-shot advantage over defending champion Jon Rahm of Spain, who shares the third spot with Danny Willett of the United Kingdom.