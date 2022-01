Sohail Ahmadi an Afghan baby boy, who went messing during the disordered evacuation process in Kabul during takeover by the Taliban in August, is reunited with his grandfather and aunt after five months, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 10 January 2022. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Hamid Safi, an Afghan taxi driver who found an Afghan boy he named Muhammad, who went messing during the disordered evacuation process in Kabul during takeover by the Taliban in August, shows pictures of the boy on his mobile after he handed over the boy to his relatives in Kabul, Afghanistan, 10 January 2022. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Hamid Safi, an Afghan taxi driver holds an Afghan boy he named Muhammad, who went messing during the disordered evacuation process in Kabul during takeover by the Taliban in August, at his home in Kabul, Afghanistan, 19 December 2021. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Hamid Safi, an Afghan taxi driver who found an Afghan boy he named Muhammad, who went messing during the disordered evacuation process in Kabul during takeover by the Taliban in August, looks at his picture in his mobile after he handed over the boy to his relatives in Kabul, Afghanistan, 10 January 2022. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Sohail Ahmadi was just 40 days old when he became separated from his parents during the chaotic evacuations from Kabul airport following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan last year but thanks to a social media campaign, he has been reunited with his family.

Crowds of Afghans gathered at Kabul’s international airport after the Taliban swept to power on 15 August, with many fearing punishment for collaborating with United States-led international forces during the 20-year war. EFE

