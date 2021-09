Afghanistan's women's soccer team arrive at the Pakistani Football Federation office after crossing into Pakistan through Toorkham border with valid visas, in Lahore, Pakistan, 15 September 2021. EFE-EPA/RAHAT DAR

The Afghan youth girls' soccer team has fled Afghanistan from the land border with Pakistan after the Taliban takeover of the country and the subsequent restrictions on women playing sports in the country.

"I don't know if they left Afghanistan in fear or due to threats but they already had plans to go to Europe," a diplomatic source at the Pakistani embassy in Kabul told EFE on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity. EFE

