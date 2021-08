A Turkish soldier guards next to the security wall on the Turkey-Iran border line in Van city, Turkey, 24 August 2021. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

A teacher gives Turkish language lessons to migrants from Afghanistan who were caught by Turkish border security forces after crossing illegally into Turkey from Iran at the deportation center in the border city of Van near Iranian border, 24 August 2021. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

A migrant woman and her baby from Afghanistan who were caught by Turkish border security forces after crossing illegally into Turkey from Iran at the deportation center in the border city of Van near Iranian border, 24 August 2021. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Migrants from Afghanistan are seen in the house which smugglers used as a secret house as they detained by Turkish security forces during an operation in the border city of Van, Turkey, late 25 August 2021. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Turkish soldiers patrol with military vehicles next to a wall on the Turkey-Iran border line while Iranian border guard tower seen background in Van city, Turkey, 24 August 2021. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Turkish SWAT members starting an operation to stop the human trafficking and raid the houses used by the smugglers as secret houses in the border city of Van, Turkey, late 25 August 2021. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Turkish soldiers watch from a hill next to the security wall on the Turkey-Iran border line in Van city, Turkey, 24 August 2021. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

A migrant from Iran, walks on the field out of the border city of Van, 13 August 2021 . EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Migrants who were caught by Turkish border security forces after crossing illegally into Turkey from Iran have their hair cut at the deportation center in the border city of Van near Iranian border, 24 August 2021. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

A tightly-controlled, high-security border and deportations, including alleged hot returns, is what awaits the majority of Afghan refugees looking to cross from Iran into Turkey.

The situation along Turkey’s eastern border with Iran is a far cry from the scenes that played out along its southern border with Syria in 2011, when millions of people displaced by the civil war crossed a relatively open frontier. EFE

