Women in Afghanistan are "stripped of the most basic rights," say Afghan refugees living in exile in France, who on the first anniversary of the fall of Kabul to the hands of the Taliban are urging the international community to do more so that they are not "erased" from society.
Shokria, an Afghan refugee, tells Efe that she hopes that European countries "take serious measures" to ensure that they are seen "as human beings".
Some 80% of displaced Afghans are women and girls.
At the refugee reception center of the Cimade NGO in the Paris suburb of Massy, several Afghan refugees share their experiences ahead of the anniversary since the Taliban seized power on August 15, 2021.
