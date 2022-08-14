A picture shows paintings and banners created by Afghan refugees inside the refugee reception center of La Cimade organisation, in Massy, near Paris, France, 10 August, 2022. EFE/EPA/Mohammed Badra

Abdul Hamid (2-L), his daughter Basira (3-R), his wife Layla (L), his mother (2-R) and his two further children pose for a photograph inside the refugee reception center of La Cimade organisation, in Massy, near Paris, France, 10 August, 2022. EFE/EPA/Mohammed Badra

Basira (L), Sadaf (C), and Shokria (R), three Afghan refugees that had to flee their country after the Taliban takeover, pose for a photograph inside the refugee reception center of La Cimade organisation, in Massy, near Paris, France, 10 August, 2022. EFE/EPA/Mohammed Badra

Shokria, a 25-year-old Afghan refugee, a teacher who after the Taliban takeover had to flee to Iran where she stayed for four months in difficult conditions then on to France in February, inside the refugee reception center of La Cimade organisation, in Massy, near Paris, France, 10 August, 2022. EFE/EPA/Mohammed Badra

Women in Afghanistan are "stripped of the most basic rights," say Afghan refugees living in exile in France, who on the first anniversary of the fall of Kabul to the hands of the Taliban are urging the international community to do more so that they are not "erased" from society.

Shokria, an Afghan refugee, tells Efe that she hopes that European countries "take serious measures" to ensure that they are seen "as human beings".

Some 80% of displaced Afghans are women and girls.

At the refugee reception center of the Cimade NGO in the Paris suburb of Massy, several Afghan refugees share their experiences ahead of the anniversary since the Taliban seized power on August 15, 2021.

...