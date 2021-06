Zebiullah, an Afghan migrant who is taking care of over 200 sheep of Bulent Sarioglu, in Beyobasi village, Turkey, 27 May 2021 (issued 01 June 2021). EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Isa (R) and Eyup (L), Afghan migrants who work at a cattle farm, whatch TV at their room in Temelli, Turkey, 27 May 2021 (issued 01 June 2021).EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Isa, an Afghan migrant who works at a cattle farm, prepares for his work in Temelli, Turkey, 27 May 2021 (issued 01 June 2021). EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Zebiullah was 14 years old when he paid smugglers $1,500 to sneak him through Pakistan and Iran to reach Turkey where today, five years later, he works as a shepherd in a farm 60 kilometres away from Ankara.

The young man is one of the many Afghans who decided to leave their country to work all across Turkey in agriculture, factories or what has been the new trend in recent years, livestock farming.EFE

