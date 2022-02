Afghan children take free classes provided by an Afghan woman Soda Najhand, a high school graduate, for children working as street vendors in Kabul, Afghanistan, 20 February 2022 (issued 22 February 2022). EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Sodaba Nazhand was one of the thousands of students whose higher education came to an abrupt halt after the Taliban returned in Afghanistan with their policies to curb women rights.

However, Nazhand, 20, seized the opportunity to offer a ray of hope to dozens of underprivileged Afghan boys and girls.

She started a free teaching center – albeit on a Kabul street since she had no resources to set up classrooms.

(...)