A handout photo made available by Shamsia Alizadah on 04 October 2020 shows Shamsia Alizadah, top score winner of the nationwide university entrance exam posing for a photograph after the entrance exam result announcement in Kabul, Afghanistan, 07 October 2020. EFE-EPA/SHAMSIA ALIZADAH HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An Afghan girl has scored the highest among more than 200,000 students in the national university entrance examination this year, making the daughter of a coal miner from the persecuted Hazara minority a celebrity in the patriarchal society of the war-battered people.

Shamsia Alizada's life has turned around since the day exam results were out at the end of September, with politicians and organizations describing her as a "symbol" of progress for women and "the new face" of Afghanistan. EFE-EPA