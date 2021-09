An undated photo of Murtaza Ahmadi posing with a football inside his house in Afghanistan. EFE-EPA/FAMILY HANDOUT

An undated photo of Murtaza Ahmadi posing with a football inside his house in Afghanistan. EFE-EPA/FAMILY HANDOUT

The Afghan boy who shot to fame in 2016 for wearing a plastic bag with football legend Lionel Messi's name and number scrawled at the back is now living in hiding with his family in Kabul after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August.

Murtaza Ahmadi, now 10 years old, became a global sensation overnight in 2016 when a photograph of him wearing a blue and white striped plastic bag jersey, with "Messi 10" written on the back, went viral.EFE

azq-bks/pd/sc