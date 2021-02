A group of young Afghan dancers is brushing up on their mills and headspins to practice breakdance listed as a new Olympic sport for the 2024 Games in Paris.

But they prefer to call the western originated athletic style of street dance with a less common term "breaking" to remove the expression “dance” as they brave social and security challenges and avoid enraging extremists in the predominantly conservative society of Afghanistan.EFE-EPA

bks/ssk