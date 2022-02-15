A nurse attends to a child who was born prematurely at a nurserty of Malalai National And Specialized Hospital catering to maternity needs of Afghan women, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 08 February 2022. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Afghan laborers work on two flood protection canals, marking the first largest project in Kandahar since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 10 February 2022. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

People cross the border for Pakistan at Spin Boldak, Afghanistan, 15 February 2022. Afghanistan is a landlocked country that survives primarily on cross-border trade. Pakistan has increased border controls since the Taliban gained control of the country in mid-August 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Six months after coming to power in Afghanistan, the Taliban are still grappling with the challenges of governance and securing international recognition amid a severe humanitarian crisis and a deterioration of human rights.

The hardline Islamist group pledged to form a government that retained civil servants and ensured the representation of the country’s diverse ethnic groups and women but instead handed the top decision-making roles to its own male members in a move criticized by political opposition and social activists at home and abroad.

“The Taliban government has been in power for six months but it has not been able to be recognized by the international community,” Ahmad Saeedi, a political analyst, told Efe.

