Six months after coming to power in Afghanistan, the Taliban are still grappling with the challenges of governance and securing international recognition amid a severe humanitarian crisis and a deterioration of human rights.
The hardline Islamist group pledged to form a government that retained civil servants and ensured the representation of the country’s diverse ethnic groups and women but instead handed the top decision-making roles to its own male members in a move criticized by political opposition and social activists at home and abroad.
“The Taliban government has been in power for six months but it has not been able to be recognized by the international community,” Ahmad Saeedi, a political analyst, told Efe.
(...)