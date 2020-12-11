Mutare (Zimbabwe), 12/11/2020.- Children in a playground at Nzeve Deaf Trust centre in Mutare, Zimbabwe, 12 November 2020 (issued on 10 December 2020). The centre offers hope for deaf children by providing them with primary school education and also vocational training to teenagers from the community. (Zimbabue) EFE/EPA/AARON UFUMELI

A social stigma and even a witch’s curse - that is how some communities in sub-Saharan Africa view deaf children, a taboo subject that specialized schools are trying to tackle by teaching sign language.

One of those is the Nzeve Centre for Deaf Children in the eastern Zimbabwean city of Mutare, where dozens of schoolchildren are breaking down those barriers and finding self-esteem in the process.

Schools like these are the main hope for children who are hard of hearing in sub-Saharan Africa, a region that is home to some nine million deaf kids, according to the Deaf Child Worldwide NGO. EFE-EPA

