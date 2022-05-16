The United States will elect new members of Congress in November and, just by looking at the campaigns, one thing is certain: the country’s Deep South is going through a revolution of sorts, with a record number of African-American candidates in with a better chance of winning than ever before.
What's more, these candidates – who are all among the ranks of the Democratic Party – have set out to steal a major Republican stronghold by mobilizing voters who have never gone to the polls before.
(...)