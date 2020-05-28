After its successful management of the COVID-19 epidemic without any deaths and with no local infections for 40 days, Vietnam is tackling its economic recovery with the aim of reinforcing its position as an alternative to China for international investors.

Last week it was announced that Apple had moved its production of AirPods Pro wireless headphones from China to Vietnam, a move that follows a trend which began with the outbreak of the trade war between Beijing and Washington and that seems to have accelerated due to the crisis unleashed by the novel coronavirus. EFE-EPA