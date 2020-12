The shoes of one of Ahmad's sons at his home in northern Lebanon, 18 December 2020. EPA-EFE/Noemí Jabois

Years after fleeing Syria’s war, Ahmad and his wife Noor have had to leave their home in Lebanon after they were attacked in retaliation for a crime allegedly committed by a Syrian refugee who they don't even know.

The couple and their five children are one of at least 270 families who were forced out of the majority Maronite Lebanese neighborhood of Bsharri in late November. EFE-EPA