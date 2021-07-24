Simone Biles of USA poses with her five gold medals in the mixed zone after the women's Apparatus Final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, 13 October 2019 (reissued on 16 April 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

To the casual observer of the Rio Olympics in 2016, America's most decorated gymnast Simone Biles looked to be living the dream.

Five years later, as she prepares to take the spotlight in Tokyo 2020, she has shown the world that not only is she one of the greatest athletes of all time, but that the road has not been easy.

Biles was born in Colombus, Ohio in 1997, and her mother then reportedly struggled with addiction, so at the age of six, Biles was adopted by her maternal grandparents. At 16, she shot to fame, winning two World Championship golds, including the all-around title.

The gymnast, who looked to have reached the pinnacle of her career with five medals at Rio 2016, has revolutionized her sport with maneuvers never performed, for which she has won all possible top medals, except in the uneven bar, which has eluded her.