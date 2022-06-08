A Guatemalan journalist who fled his homeland after receiving death threats, was assaulted by people smugglers in Mexico and later applied for asylum in the United States now finds himself awaiting resolution of his case in this violence-racked northern border city.

Mario Alvarez Gonzalez, 41, is waiting for his US court hearing in Ciudad Juarez - a city that in May alone registered more than 100 homicides - due to an asylum policy known as Remain in Mexico that was implemented in early 2019 under then-US President Donald Trump and remains in force despite current head of state Joe Biden's efforts to terminate it.

Even so, that veteran reporter with experience at Reuters, CNN en Español, Telesur and Univision says he not as vulnerable as he was in Guatemala since he is not working as a reporter and is virtually unknown in his current residence.

"I hope the United States reviews my case. I'd be useful. I wouldn't be a burden. I hope they grant me an asylum opportunity," he said Wednesday in an interview with Efe.

Alvarez Gonzalez also has traveled in the past in Latin America making documentary films and in his most recent position was the director of a Guatemalan television station, where he met frequently with politicians interested in buying ad space.

(...)