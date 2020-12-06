A horde of demons, devils and grim reapers - alongside Saint Nicholas, the patron saint of children - stalk the streets of a quaint village in Wallachia, the cacophonous sound of clanging metal cans that hang from their creepy costumes announcing their arrival to the local children.
It is a cold December morning in Valasska Polanka and Francova Lhota, neighboring hamlets in rural eastern Czech Republic, and dozens of locals are roaming from house to house, bringing sweets and token gifts to the village children - except for those have made it onto Saint Nick’s naughty list.
The age-old custom, versions of which are held across many parts of central Europe, is being held this year amid unprecedented restrictions on people’s movement and interactions due to the coronavirus pandemic, whose second wave hit the Czech Republic particularly hard. EPA-EFE
Md-ks