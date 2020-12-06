Age-old St. Nicholas parade brings joy, relief in Czech Republic

Francova Lhota (Czech Republic), 05/12/2020.- Participants dressed in traditional costumes walk from house to house during the seasonal St. Nicholas parade in village of Francova Lhota, near Vsetin, Czech Republic, 05 December 2020 (issued 06 December 2020). Local men costumed as devils, grim reapers, and St. Nicholas walk from house to house during the annual St. Nicholas parades which are popular in a few villages in the Wallachia region, an eastern part of the Czech Republic near the Slovak border and was affected by coronavirus pandemic this year. Companies had to wait for level 3 of the Czech Anti-epidemic system and these parades were allowed in compliance with the measures. St. Nicholas and his devilish company roam the streets giving sweets and tiny gifts as a present to children. Devils often chase young. The local population is joining this ages-old tradition for many generations. The masks are produced by the locals themselves and are handed over from generation to generation and vary in each village. (República Checa) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

