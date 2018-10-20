Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in the bottom of the seventh inning of the National League Championship Series game six at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Los Angeles Dodgers batter Austin Barnes reacts after striking out against the Milwaukee Brewers in the top of the sixth inning of the National League Championship Series game six at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Milwaukee Brewers (L-R) Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series game six at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Milwaukee Brewers Manny Pina (L) and Corbin Burnes (R) celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series game six at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Milwaukee Brewers baserunner Jesus aguilar scroes on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning of the National League Championship Series game six at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Venezuelan first base Jesus Aguilar scored three runs, helping the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth game of the National League Championship Series (NLCS) on Friday in Milwaukee.

The contest remained tied 3-3, ahead of match seven on Saturday, which will decide who wins the NLCS championship, at Miller park in Milwaukee.

Aguilar started a two-out hit parade for the Brewers, helping them score four runs in the first innings and put pressure on the opposition, who never quite managed to catch up throughout the match.

The victory was sealed by reliever Corey Knebel (1-0), who worked an inning and two third after taking the ball from starting pitcher Wade Miley.

Meanwhile, Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-1), who barely lasted three innings in the mound, ceded seven base hits, with five earned runs, and gave two bases on balls and struck out three rival batters.