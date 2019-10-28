Though India’s capital awoke Monday under thick smog, it was less than what the city used to experience yearly after Diwali, the Hindu light festival during which many firecrackers are lit, causing extremely poor air quality the following days.

Measures taken a year ago by the Supreme Court – fixing a two-hour window to burn firecrackers on Diwali and banning some of these explosives’ most harmful components such as mercury and lithium – looked to have helped keep the capital’s air comparatively cleaner. EFE-EPA