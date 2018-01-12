Al-Ahly's Moamen Zakaria (T) in action against Al-masry player Mohamed Awad Allah during the Egyptian Super Cup soccer match between Al-Ahly and Al Masry at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, City of al-Ain, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Al-Ahly's Walid Azaro (R) in action against Al-masry player Ahmed Amin during the Egyptian Super Cup soccer match between Al-Ahly and Al Masry at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, City of al-Ain, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Al-Ahly's players celebrate winning the Egyptian Super Cup football match between Al-Ahly and Al Masry at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, City of al-Ain, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Al-Ahly defeated Al-Masry 1-0 here Friday in extra time to win the Egyptian Super Cup for a record-extending 10th time.

The teams were deadlocked at zero after 90 minutes at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.

Six minutes into the first overtime period, Al-Ahly striker Walid Azaro stripped the ball from Al-Masry goalkeeper Ahmed Masoud and shot it into the open net for what proved to be the winning goal.

Al-Ahly, the reigning Egyptian Premier League champions, hoisted the Super Cup for the second straight year and the 10th time in total.

The club with the second-best record in the Super Cup, Al-Ahly archrivals Al-Zamalek, have won the trophy three times.