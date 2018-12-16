Al Ain FC's players celebrate after winning their FIFA Club World Cup 2018 match against Esperance de Tunis in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, 15 December 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Fans of Esperance de Tunis light flares during the FIFA Club World Cup 2018 second-round match between Al-Ain FC and Esperance de Tunis in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, 15 December 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Hussein el-Shahat of Al Ain FC celebrates after his team defeated Tunisian side Esperance de Tunis on Dec. 15, 2018, to advance to the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Emirati club Al-Ain brushed aside Tunisian side Esperance de Tunis here Saturday to reach the semi-finals of the Club World Cup for the first time.

Al-Ain, which qualified for the tournament by virtue of winning their domestic championship, the 2017-18 UAE Pro-League, followed up their victory over Oceania representative Team Wellington on Wednesday by routing the African club champions at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.

The host side took the lead just two minutes after the opening whistle on a goal by Mohamed Ahmed, who headed home a pass from Rayan Yaslam on a corner-kick play.

They then doubled their lead 15 minutes later on a counter-attack when another pass by Yaslam was sent into the back of the net by Hussein el-Shahat.

Esperance tried to mount a comeback in the second half, but they left openings in their defense that Al-Ain capitalized on to score a third and final goal.

On that play at the one-hour mark, Bandar al-Ahbabi finished off an offensive foray orchestrated by Brazilian midfielder Caio.

Al-Ain will next square off on Tuesday in the semi-finals against Buenos Aires club River Plate, who defeated crosstown arch-rival Boca Juniors to win the final of South America's premier club championship, the Copa Libertadores.

The second leg of that final, which River won 5-3 on aggregate, was moved from Argentina's capital to Madrid because of fan violence.

The other semi-final of the Club World Cup will pit Champions League winners Real Madrid against the Asian club champions, the Kashima Antlers.