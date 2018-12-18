River Plate's Rafael Santos Borre celebrates after scoring a goal against Al Ain in the Club World Cup semifinal on Tuesday, Dec. 18, in Al Ain, U.A.E. EFE-EPA/Mahmoud Khaled

Al Ain's Marcus Berg (c) scores a goal against River Plate during the Club World Cup semifinal on Tuesday, Dec. 18, in Al Ain, U.A.E. EFE-EPA/Mahmoud Khaled

Al Ain players celebrate after defeating River Plate in the semifinals of the Club World Cup on Tuesday, Dec. 18, in Al Ain, U.A.E. EFE-EPA/Mahmoud Khaled

Al Ain, hosts of the 2019 Club World Cup, defeated highly favored South American champions River Plate on penalties here Tuesday to claim a spot in the final.

The kings of the UAE Pro League defeated Oceania Champions League winners Team Wellington and African Champions League titlists Esperance de Tunis to reach the semifinal against River, who came into the match after dispatching arch-rivals Boca Juniors to take the Copa Libertadores.

Al Ain jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the third minute of the contest on a goal off a corner by Marcus Berg, who benefited from miscues by the River defenders and goalkeeper.

The Argentine team equalized eight minutes later courtesy of Rafael Santos Borre, who converted after Al Ain keeper Khalid Eisa made multiple stops against River's Lucas Pratto.

Santos Borre put the visitors ahead 2-1 in the 16th minute with an assist from Pity Martinez.

River dominated open play for the rest of the first half, but Al Ain continued to threaten on set pieces.

The home side appeared to pull level in first-half stoppage time when Hussein El Shahat found the back of the net, only for the goal to be disallowed for an offside infraction.

Six minutes into the second half, Al Ain were back on level terms after Caio Fernandes took a pass in the box and hammered the ball past River keeper Franco Armani.

Conceding a second time seemed to leave the Argentine squad dazed for a spell and coach Marcelo Gallardo turned to his bench, sending in Enzo Perez and Juan Quintero - hero of the Libertadores final - to right the ship.

The changes led to an improvement and Eisa was tested three times within five minutes by Santos Borre and Quintero.

Though River's best chance to settle the matter came with a penalty in the 69th minute. But Pity Martinez stepped to the spot and sent the ball into the cross-bar.

The ensuing frenzy suited the less-talented hosts and the match went to extra time.

Al Ain had a chance to win it with two minutes left in the second OT and it took a solid save by Armani to thwart Mohamed Ahmad from close range and send the match to penalties.

The sides were level at 5-5 in the shootout when Eisa stopped Enzo Perez to win the contest for Al Ain, who will face the winner of Wednesday's showdown between holders Real Madrid and Asian Champions League winners Kashima Antlers.