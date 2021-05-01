The United States-led coalition began the final stage of its pullout from Afghanistan on Saturday, concluding an almost two-decade long war, and even as the al-Qaeda terrorist group that it had pledged to wipe out remains a threat.
Earlier this month, US president Joe Biden formally announced the withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 US soldiers – who are joined by another 7,000 allied troops – in Afghanistan by September, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of its invasion of Afghanistan following the infamous 9/11 attacks. EFE
bks/sc/tw