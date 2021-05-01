Afghan men who have been internally displaced due to the conflict poses for a photograph near their temporary shelter in Kabul, Afghanistan, 24 April 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Afghan interpreters hold placards during a protest against the US government, UN, and other NATO countries in Kabul, Afghanistan, 30 April 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

The United States-led coalition began the final stage of its pullout from Afghanistan on Saturday, concluding an almost two-decade long war, and even as the al-Qaeda terrorist group that it had pledged to wipe out remains a threat.

Earlier this month, US president Joe Biden formally announced the withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 US soldiers – who are joined by another 7,000 allied troops – in Afghanistan by September, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of its invasion of Afghanistan following the infamous 9/11 attacks. EFE

