Newcastle United's Alan Shearer during a team training session in Basel, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2003, one day before the UEFA Cup game between FC Basel and Newcastle United. EPA-EFE FILE/MARKUS STUECKLIN

Players of England and England's head coach Gareth Southgate (2-R) react after the FIFA World Cup 2018 semi final soccer match between Croatia and England in Moscow, Russia, July 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Ex-England striker Alan Shearer said Thursday that the World Cup playoff for the third and fourth places was a stupidity after his national team lost its semi-final to Croatia.

England, which crashed out of the tournament on Wednesday evening in a clash against Croatia, will face off against Belgium on Saturday in a game to decide who finishes third and fourth, respectively.

"Third and fourth place play off game is utter stupidity. Last thing any player wants," tweeted the English soccer legend.

Besides playing for the Three Lions between 1992-2000, Shearer had stints at Southampton, Blackburn Rovers and his home side Newcastle United.

He had some words of encouragement for coach Gareth Southgate's team following its 2-1 defeat: "Far exceeded expectations. Well done England and well done Gareth Southgate you have been brilliant."