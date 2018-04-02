French rider Julian Alaphilippe of Quick-Step team (L) and Slovenian Primoz Roglic of Lotto NL-Jumbo team (R) in action during the first stage of the Tour of Basque Country Cycling race over 162.1km in Zarautz, Basque Country, Spain, on April 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

French rider Julian Alaphilippe of Quick-Step team celebrates after winning the first stage of the Tour of Basque Country race over 162.1km in Zarautz, Basque Country, Spain, on April 02, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Javier Etxezarreta

Riders cross the line during the first stage of the Tour of Basque Country race over 162.1km in Zarautz, Basque Country, Spain, on April 02, 2018. EFE-EPA/Javier Etxezarreta

French cyclist Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) won the first stage and took the overall lead on Monday in the Tour of the Basque Country in northern Spain.

Alaphilippe beat Slovenia's Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) in a sprint to the finish line at the end of the 162.1-kilometer course, which featured five high points and both began and ended in the coastal town of Zarautz.

Spaniard Pello Bilbao (Team Astana) was among the favorites to win the stage, but finished third, well behind the two frontrunners.