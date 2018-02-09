French cyclist Julien Alaphilippe (C-right), next to Colombians Fernando Gaviria (C) and Egan Bernal (C-left), pose in the podium after the fourth stage of the Colombia Oro y Paz road race, in El Tambo, Colombia, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUÑOZ

French cyclist Julien Alaphilippe pose in the podium after winning the fourth stage of the Colombia Oro y Paz road race, in El Tambo, Colombia, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUÑOZ

A group of cyclists compete during the fourth stage of the Colombia Oro y Paz road race, in El Tambo, Colombia, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUÑOZ

Colombian cyclist Fernando Gaviria (C) crosses the finish line during the fourth stage of the Colombia Oro y Paz road race, in El Tambo, Colombia, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUÑOZ

Colombian cyclists Sergio Henao (Sky) (L) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (R) cross the finish line during the fourth stage of the Colombia Oro y Paz road race, in El Tambo, Colombia, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUÑOZ

French cyclist Julien Alaphilippe (Quick Step-Floors) wins the fourth stage of the Colombia Oro y Paz road race, in El Tambo, Colombia, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUÑOZ

French cyclist Julien Alaphilippe (Quick Step-Floors) leads the inaugural Colombia Oro y Paz road race after winning Friday's fourth stage.

Alaphilippe, a climber, prevailed in the first mountain stage, completing the 149.5 km from Buga and Alto Boqueron in 3:17:36, just ahead of Sergio Luis Henao (Sky) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar).

The two Colombian riders are also second and third in the general, trailing the Frenchman by 4 seconds and 6 seconds, respectively.

Next are Colombia's Egan Bernal (Sky) and Rigoberto Uran (EF Drapac).

Another Quick-Step Floor cyclist, Colombian sprint specialist Fernando Gaviria, won the first three stages of the race, but fell out of the top 10 on Friday.

Saturday's stage, from Pereira to Salento, will also favor the climbers.