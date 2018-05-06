Deportivo Alaves midfielder Victor Lopez (R) vies for the ball against Mehdi Lacen (C) of Malaga CF during their Spanish La Liga soccer match between both teams at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, southern Spain, on May 06, 2018. EFE-EPA/Daniel Perez

Deportivo Alaves players (R) celebrate the opening goal scored by Manu Garcia Sanchez during their Spanish La Liga soccer match against Malaga CF at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, southern Spain, on May 06, 2018. EFE-EPA/Daniel Perez

Deportivo Alaves forward Ermedin Demirovic (C) scores against Malaga CF goalkeeper Andres Prieto (R) during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Malaga and Alaves at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, southern Spain, on May 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL PEREZ

Deportivo Alaves pulled off a 3-0 rout against Malaga, which has been relegated from La Liga after a difficult season, in the Spanish league's 36th round.

Midfielder Manuel Garcia opened the scoring with an early goal just three minutes into the match.

Forward Ermedin Demirovic netted the second goal in the 68th minute, and Ibai Gomez added the third two minutes later.

Alaves jumps to the 13th position in the La Liga table with 44 points, while Malaga remains at the bottom with 20 points.

Unbeaten Barcelona, which is set to host Real Madrid later on Sunday, has already won the La Liga title.