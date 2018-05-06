Deportivo Alaves pulled off a 3-0 rout against Malaga, which has been relegated from La Liga after a difficult season, in the Spanish league's 36th round.
Midfielder Manuel Garcia opened the scoring with an early goal just three minutes into the match.
Forward Ermedin Demirovic netted the second goal in the 68th minute, and Ibai Gomez added the third two minutes later.
Alaves jumps to the 13th position in the La Liga table with 44 points, while Malaga remains at the bottom with 20 points.
Unbeaten Barcelona, which is set to host Real Madrid later on Sunday, has already won the La Liga title.