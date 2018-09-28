Alaves goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco (in black) keeps the ball away from Getafe's Jaime Mata during a La Liga match on Thursday, Sept. 27, in Vitoria, Spain. EFE-EPA/David Aguilar

Alaves players celebrate after Jonathan Galleri scored the tying goal in stoppage time against Getafe during a La Liga match on Thursday, Sept. 27, in Vitoria, Spain. EFE-EPA/David Aguilar.

Deportivo Alaves and visiting Getafe ended 1-1 here Thursday in a hard-fought La Liga match that saw both goals come in the final 15 minutes after the hosts failed to convert a penalty in the first half.

The contest between two squads that emphasize pace and the counter-attack began with multiple changes of possession punctuated in the 10th minute by a chance for Getafe's Jaime Mata, whose shot went just over the cross-bar to the relief of Alaves goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco.

The host keeper's reflexes were tested 15 minutes later by Angel Rodriguez and Pacheco had to make another stop in the 26th minute when a defensive error left Mata alone in front of goal.

The best opportunity for the hosts came in the 40th minute, as the referee awarded a penalty after a desperate Mauro Arambarri brought down Alaves striker Jonathan Calleri in the box.

Ibai Gomez, who leads the team in scoring this season, stepped to the spot, but Getafe keeper David Soria guessed correctly and made the stop.

Victor Laguardia's header on a Gomez free kick in the 52nd minute bounced off the cross-bar.

Getafe's closest brush with scoring also came on a set piece, as Leandro Cabrera jumped over defenders to get his head to a corner in the 66th minute only to see the shot sail over the cross-bar.

Just as the game seemed destined to end without a goal, Mata left the ball for Amath Ndiaye and the Senegalese midfielder beat Pacheco to put Getafe up 1-0 in the 80th minute.

Despite complaints from Alaves that Meta handled the ball, officials upheld the goal after consulting VAR.

The home side flew forward in pursuit of the equalizer, which came in the 93rd minute on Calleri's header.

Alaves remain fourth in La Liga, level on points at 11 with Atletico Madrid, who hold third place by virtue of goal difference.

With 8 points, Getafe are 11th.