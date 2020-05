A general view of the Albertina museum in Vienna, Austria, 27 May 2020. EFE/EPA/FLORIAN WIESER

A Visitor wearing a face mask looks at a painting during the 'The Beginning - Art in Austria 1945 to 1980 ' exhibition at the Albertina modern museum in Vienna, Austria, 27 May 2020. EFE/EPA/FLORIAN WIESER

A Visitor wearing a face mask takes a picture of a painting during the 'The Beginning - Art in Austria 1945 to 1980 ' exhibition at the Albertina modern museum in Vienna, Austria, 27 May 2020. EFE/EPA/FLORIAN WIESER

Visitors wearing face masks during the 'The Beginning - Art in Austria 1945 to 1980 ' exhibition at the Albertina modern museum in Vienna, Austria, 27 May 2020. EFE/EPA/FLORIAN WIESER

Visitors wearing face masks during the 'The Beginning - Art in Austria 1945 to 1980 ' exhibition at the Albertina modern museum in Vienna, Austria, 27 May 2020. EFE/EPA/FLORIAN WIESER

The Albertina Museum in Vienna reopened on Wednesday after a two-month closure with an exhibition of reactionary postwar pieces in its new modern art department.

The Albertina's main venue relaunched with several shows including: From Monet to Picasso and From Warhol to Richter.EFE-EPA

jk/ch/jt