Journalist and professor of rock culture and politics at the University of Buenos Aires, Juan Ignacio Provendola, on Dec. 2, 2019, looks over his book, "Rockpolitik" (2015), about the relation between rock music and politics in Argentina, which includes a word about the current president-elect Alberto Fernandez and his passion for rock. EFE-EPA/Pablo Ramon Ochoa

Argentine president-elect Alberto Fernandez (r.) plays the guitar with his campaign team on Aug. 10, 2019, the day before he won the primary election; among those who have headed the Argentine government, the Peronist Fernandez will be the head of state closest to rock music. EFE-EPA/Frente de Todos/File

Argentine president-elect Alberto Fernandez meets with US punk icon Patti Smith on Nov. 22, 2019 - among those who have headed the Argentine government, the Peronist Fernadez will be the head of state closest to rock music. EFE-EPA/Frente de Todos

Several years ago, when his time was up as Argentine Cabinet chief, Alberto Fernandez found some of his lyrics in his desk drawer and turned them into songs.

And when he becomes the nation's president this Tuesday, he will take his guitar to the Casa Rosada with him.

"Maybe Fernandez realized that Argentines expect more serious talk than his opinions on soccer, since in Argentina there are more than enough people talking about that sport...the most interesting things Alberto can contribute are about other matters," Provendola said.