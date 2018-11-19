Golden State Warriors players Kevon Looney (L) and Klay Thompson (R) go for a rebound against San Antonio Spurs player LeMarcus Aldridge (C) in the first half of their NBA basketball game at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston covers his face while walking across the court during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors players Kevin Durant (L) and Stephen Curry (R) talk while off the court during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge goes to the basket against the Golden State Warriors in the second half of their NBA basketball game at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

San Antonio Spurs power forward LaMarcus Aldridge led his team's winning attack with a double-double of 24 points and 18 rebounds, defeating the Golden State Warriors 92-104 on Sunday.

Shooting guard DeMar DeRozan also scored 20 points, while power forward Rudy Gay scored 19, helping the Spurs break a three-game losing streak.

Aldridge now has 202 games in which he scored a double-double with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds since 2006, one less than Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in the same time period.

Spurs' attack and a great defense with five blocks, had led to major frustration among the Warriors, who returned to play without their two headliners, point guard Stephen Curry and power forward Draymond Green.

Warriors' small forward Kevin Durant once again led his team's attack as he had done during their game against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

Durant scored 26 points, while shooting guard Klay Thompson scored 25 points.

The Warriors have now lost three consecutive matches against Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks and the Spurs.

The Spurs finished the first quarter with a 33-27 partial after Gay scored 12 points and were in control of the marker with 3:37 minutes left for first half to finish, while the Warriors went up with a 45-46 partial although Spurs reacted with a 11-2 run before the break.

Spurs' center Pau Gasol missed the sixth consecutive game as he is recovering from a left foot injury.