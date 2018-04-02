San Antonio Spurs cheerleaders perform during a timeout against the Houston Rockets in the first half of their NBA basketball game at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Apr. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Houston Rockets player James Harden sits on the floor after missing a shot against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half of their NBA basketball game at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Apr. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Houston Rockets player Luc Mhah a Moute (R) tries to block a shot against San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge in the first half of their NBA basketball game at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Apr. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

San Antonio Spurs player DeJounte Murray goes to the basket against the Houston Rockets in the first half of their NBA basketball game at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Apr. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

San Antonio Spurs player Patty Mills (C) celebrates with teammates LaMarcus Aldridge (L) and Danny Green (R) against the Houston Rockets in the second half of their NBA basketball game at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Apr. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

San Antonio Spurs player Tony Parker (C) of France goes to the basket against Houston Rockets player Ryan Anderson (L)in the first half of their NBA basketball game at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Apr. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Houston Rockets player Eric Gordon (R) goes to the basket against San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge (L) in the second half of their NBA basketball game at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Apr. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Houston Rockets player James Harden (R) gets a shot blocked against San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge (L) in the second half of their NBA basketball game at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Apr. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Houston Rockets player Chris Paul (R) talks with teammate James Harden (L) while sitting on the bench against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half of their NBA basketball game at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Apr. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

San Antonio Spurs player Rudy Gay goes to the basket for a dunk against the Houston Rockets in the first half of their NBA basketball game at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Apr. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

A combined 44 points score by power-forwards LaMarcus Aldridge and Rudy Gay led the San Antonio Spurs to an easy 100-83 win against the Houston Rockets.

Aldridge scored a double-double of 23 points and 14 rebounds that made him the undisputed leader of the team.

The Spurs retained its fourth position in the West Conference standings with a 45-32 score after Sunday's win and broke the Rockets' 11-win streak.

Gay, as the sixth player, scored 21 points, while three other players also scored in double-digits.

Spurs' Spanish pivot Pau Gasol barely played for 11 minutes as reserve, scoring two points from his only shot but had more success inside the paint capturing eight rebounds, including six defensive.

Veteran shooting guard, the Argentine Manu Ginobili also played for 20 minutes as a Spurs reserve and scored six points, four assists and a couple of rebounds.

The Spurs surpassed the Rockets - whose score is now the worst of the season - by 19-8 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, which left them with a 20-point lead (94-74), with five minutes left in the game.

Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni chose to remove his starters two minutes after the Spurs had earned their lead.

The Rockets played without their injured point guard Chris Paul, while the Spurs played without their small forward Kawhi Leonard, who has until now played in only nine games this season and may have returned to New York to treat his muscle injury.

Shooting guard James Harden scored 25 points for Houston, hitting eight out of 19 field shots and delivered eight assists, while the other shooting guard Eric Gordon scored 18 points.

Rockets' Swiss center Clint Capela once again emerged as the best in the game by scoring a double-double of 11 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.