The city of Aleppo is slowly recovering from the damage caused by the war in Syria. 29 September, 2019. EFE/ Fernando Salcines

The city of Aleppo is slowly recovering from the damage caused by the war in Syria, from which neither its historic souk nor the mosques were spared, thanks to the titanic effort of its inhabitants, who have decided to turn their backs on the conflict.

"People want to work, they want to return to life as it was before and even better than before," Valid Havala, a university professor and one of the restorers of the world's largest covered market, the Souk Al-Medina, told the foreign press.