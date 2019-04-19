Algerian youth take part in Friday protest against the then Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria, 29 March 2019. EPA-EFE/AMEL PAIN

Algerians youngster Rafik (L) shouts slogans during a Friday protest against the then President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria, 29 March 2019. EPA-EFE/AMEL PAIN

Algerian student Rania of SOS Bab El Oued prepares to join a protest against the then President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria, 29 March 2019. EPA-EFE/AMEL PAIN

Algerian girl Randa (2-R) and her friends take part in an animation workshop about the pirates of Algiers at SOS Bab El Oued local in Algiers, Algeria, 25 March 2019. EPA-EFE/AMEL PAIN

Algerian youth take part in Friday protest against the then Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria, 29 March 2019. EPA-EFE/AMEL PAIN

Algerian youth take part in Friday protest against the then Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria, 29 March 2019. EPA-EFE/AMEL PAIN

Algerians look out at the sea during Friday protest against the then President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria, 29 March 2019. EPA-EFE/AMEL PAIN

With the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika earlier in April following weeks of protests against him running for a fifth term, Algeria is ushering in a new era.

In a country where youth unemployment is rife, young people are hoping what happens next will work in their favor.

Epa photojournalist Amel Pain visited a local youth association in the Bab Al Oued area of the capital Algiers to speak to young Algerians about their perspectives.

SOS Bab El Oued was set up in 1997 to offer young people a place to meet, study and take part in workshops and art projects.

The youths she spoke to said they hoped for younger leadership at the top of the country and an improved economy, which would allow them to stay in Algeria rather than having to emigrate for a hypothetical better life.

