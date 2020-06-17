The Alhambra’s Watch Tower broke a three-month silence on Wednesday as its centuries-old bell rang and the iconic Moorish monument flung its doors open again after being shuttered due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It has been an honor, an eternal memory, to have the privilege of listening to this bell ring as a symbol to usher in a new era," said Mariana Castro, a Mexican living in Granada who was the first visitor to enter the Alcazaba home to the Torre de la Vela watchtower in the Alhambra, the most visited monument in Spain.EFE-EPA

