Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliev says he is willing to sit down with the Armenian leader, Nikol Pashinyan, to normalize relations with Armenia but rules out a special status or autonomy for the Armenians of Karabakh after the war for that territory.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev says he is willing to sit down with prime minister Nikol Pashinyan to normalize relations with Armenia, but ruled out a special status or autonomy for Armenians living in Karabakh after the end of the 44-day war for control of the disputed territory, he told Efe in an interview.



This week marked one year since the beginning of the war in Nagorno-Karabakh and the Azerbaijani president, in power since 2003, spoke by videoconference from one of the halls of the Presidential Palace in Baku as the winner of the conflict, which saw Yerevan lose control of almost 70% of the territories it controlled in the disputed region for 30 years.



Question: Are you ready for dialogue with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan?



Answer: Dialogue and contacts have begun at the level of deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia, and this format is dedicated to issues related to the opening of communications. Recently, on the margins of the UN General Assembly, foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan met for the first time since the war ended. And I think it was very constructive and promising.



Our position remains unchanged since the war ended. We want to establish normal relations with Armenia based on mutual recognition of territorial integrity of both countries. We are ready to start immediately the process of delimitation of our borders and of course after that process is ended, demarcation.



We also expressed willingness to start to work together with Armenia on a future peace agreement. All these initiatives have been articulated by me and other Azerbaijani officials many times but unfortunately they have not yet been positively responded to by the Armenian side. So our position is unchanged and there are certain steps but I think during this year we would have made much bigger progress.



Q: You don't have any intention to sit down today with PM Pashinyan?



A: I am ready and I already expressed this position. If the Armenian side is ready I am also ready. We had one meeting that was in trilateral format at the invitation of Russian president Vladimir Putin at the beginning of this year. And I am ready to talk to Mr. Pashinyan anytime when he is ready. So I am open for the discussions and I think that could be also a good indicator that the war is over and that page has been turned. This is very important, because still we see and we hear in Armenia in statements from the political establishment that demonstrate terms of "revanchism". The terms of future plans to regain back territory which belongs to us by history and international law.

Therefore the willingness, the serious willingness of the Armenian government, not only by words, statements but actions, will demonstrate that the war is over and we are moving towards the period of peace.



Q: As you said the war is over, but for Armenia there is still the status of Nagorno-Karabakh.

A: As far as our position is concerned, and I expressed it on many occasions, during the almost 30 years of negotiations the Azerbaijani position was very constructive. We were ready to grant Armenians living in Azerbaijan a certain level of self-governance. But this position was always rejected by Armenia and they were always demanding independence for what they called Nagorno-Karabakh.

But today, after the war ended and the conflict has been resolved, and this is not only my position, it is the position of the majority of the international community, there is no room to talk about any status for the so-called entity which does not exist. Because Nagorno-Karabakh does not exist. We do not have this administrative unit on our territory. On 7th July this year I issued a decree about the new configuration of economic zones of Azerbaijan and we created two economic zones Karabakh and eastern Zangezur.

And about 25,000 of ethnic Armenians who live today in the Karabakh area which is now in the responsibility of Russian peacekeepers are our citizens, they will enjoy the same rights and privileges and responsibilities as any other citizen of Azerbaijan of different religious and ethnic origin.

So to put it shortly: no way to go back to status, no status and everybody should forget this issue.



Q: There are a lot of other issues to discuss. How are they going?



A: With respect to so-called prisoners of war, I want to clarify this for your audience. I have on many occasions referred to international law norms, international conventions about who can be considered a prisoner of war. According to international conventions, those persons captured, detained during the phase of war. And those persons who we detained during the war, all of them have been returned immediately after the war ended. We actually returned them earlier than Armenia returned our prisoners. Those people who are now in detention whom Armenia and some others claim as prisoners of war do not belong to this category, because these people have been sent to liberated territories at the end of November. More than two weeks after the war ended, more than two weeks after Armenia signed the capitulation act. And they have been detained on territory which we liberated at the beginning of December -- 62 persons and some of them committed crimes, they attacked our military servicemen and killed four of them. So they are not prisoners of war. They are terrorists, members of a sabotage group who have been sent to attack Azerbaijani civilians and military servicemen. Despite that, we have returned some of them and that's a sign of goodwill.



Q: Is it an option for you that the EU has a role in the post-conflict situation?



A: Yes, we support this initiative and it has been discussed during numerous contacts between our officials and EU officials and also during the visit of EU Council president, Charles Michel, to Azerbaijan this summer. The EU expressed its willingness to participate in the process of delimitation and to help both sides to come to an agreement and we support this initiative.

But as far as I know, Armenia is hesitant. Armenia did not decide whether they would accept the EU's proposal or not. Azerbaijan is ready to work and actually at different levels we are in permanent contact with the EU. The EU can help us in delimitation, in opening of communications and also in post war development.



We heard the EU has prepared or is in the process of preparing the economic recovery package for Armenia worth 2.6 bn euros and of course we expect the same amount of money will be offered to Azerbaijan on the same terms and conditions. Whether it is grants, loans... it should be equal. Because we are the country that suffered. We have 10,000 square kilometers of totally destroyed territory. All the cities, hundreds of cities and villages.

Therefore we of course expressed our concern that this economic recovery package can be unbalanced and we are now in the process of communicating with the EU and expecting from them a proposal for us for economic support. So the EU can do a lot and we are ready to use this opportunity and we trust the EU as an honest broker.



Q: When do you expect the civilian populations can return to the liberated territories?



A: The first obstacle is the mines. Because without demining we can not return civilians because we can not put their lives under threat. Therefore our main rival if I may say so is time. So we are demining ourselves. We have increased the number of de-miners in our national demining agency. We also increased the number of military servicemen involved in this process. But it takes time.

Q: Do you think the war has changed the balance of power in the region?



A: Yes, Turkey supported us from the very beginning and we are very grateful to the Turkish government for political and moral support. Now after the war is over Turkey is playing a very important role in future regional development and regional stability, as well as Russia. Russian peacekeepers are providing peacekeeping operations in the area which is inhabited by the Armenian population. So new realities are already in place. Every country has to take into account these realities.

The balance of power between Azerbaijan and Armenia changed many years ago. We knew our potential, we knew the Armenian potential. Today Turkey and Russia as two neighbours of Azerbaijan and one of them of Armenia play a very important role in the stability, security and future development. There was recently a meeting between the presidents of the two countries, and we consider the role of both countries as a very positive, stabilizing role and I think this is the bulk of the new regional cooperation configuration.

Q: Do you see the possibility of active regional cooperation with the three south Caucasus states and the three neighbours, Turkey, Russia and Iran?



A: Yes, we supported the proposal of the Turkish president of this regional cooperation platform 3+3. Armenia did not respond yet. But we fully support that. And that will be very important not only for post war settlement but in general for regional development in our area. If we are able to create this format of cooperation between six regional countries, that will be the main guarantee against any kind of new hostility. That will be an important factor for regional cooperation and it will generate a lot of benefits.

Only through the opening of communications, which Azerbaijan strongly advocates for, can we immediately increase the trade turnover between countries in the region, we can create maybe 10,000 new jobs. If we enhance mutual trade, if we concentrate on positive dynamics, our region will transform from the region of tensions to the region of stability and peace. EFE



