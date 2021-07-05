EFEVan/Bitlis, Turkey

Ahmed and his six friends have been walking for 28 days. They left Afghanistan looking for a future in Europe — today, they find themselves in the middle of an almost deserted area near the Iran-Turkey border. But they are already on Turkish soil.

“I am a Turkmen from Afghanistan. A month ago, we started our journey in Afghanistan, coming through Iran and from there to Turkey. I want to go to Ankara. I will work there. I will send money to my hometown,” Ahmed tells epa.EFE

