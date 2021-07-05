All or nothing: the long-shot on a brighter future in Europe

Agri (Turkey), 04/06/2021.- (01/33) A Turkish-Iranian border guard tower is seen near Gurbulak Border gate in Dogubeyazit district in Agri city, eastern province of Turkey, at the Iranian border, 04 June 2021. The crossings along the nearly-600 km border between Turkey and Iran are protected by a 144 km concrete wall, a barbed-wire-topped barrier that still cannot stop hundreds of youngsters fleeing from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iran every year to leave conflict, violence, and despair behind in search for a better life. According to the Turkish Ministry of Interior General Directorate of Migration Management, until 16 June 2021, 53,176 illegal immigrants had been captured this year. The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) states that as of 2019, there were 5,678,800 refugees and illegal migrants in Turkey.

Van (Turkey), 02/06/2021.- (04/33) A young Afghan man walks next to a railway as they come from Van city after crossing the Iran-Turkey border near Tatvan district in Bitlis city, eastern province of Turkey, 02 June 2021. Illegal immigrants and not recognized refugees wait for days until their smugglers transfer them to Diyarbakir city to reach western Turkey. The city of Van, on the Turkish-Iranian border, is one of the points at which human smuggling can be easily spotted. The cost to get into the country can go between 600 or 1,000 US dollars per person, depending on the security situation at the border.

Van (Turkey), 02/06/2021.- (13/33) A group of people rest next to a graffiti reading 'Smile and die' in Turkish under a bridge near a railway in Van city after crossing the Iran-Turkey border in the East of Turkey, 02 June 2021. The routes they take to dodge authorities are dangerous, and many will lose their lives on their way.

Van (Turkey), 07/06/2021.- (05/33) Ahmed (3-R) from Afghanistan and his friends walk on a highway as they come from Van city after crossing the Iran-Turkey border near Tatvan district in Bitlis city, eastern province of Turkey, 07 June 2021. 'I am a Turkmen from Afghanistan. A month ago, we started our journey in Afghanistan through Iran and from there to Turkey. I want to go to Ankara. I will work there. I will send money to my hometown,' Ahmed says to EPA.

Bitlis (Turkey), 02/06/2021.- (18/33) An Afghan boy hides inside a sewer pipe made of concrete next to a railway near Van city after crossing the Iran-Turkey border, 02 June 2021. Illegal immigrants and non-recognized refugees wait for days for their smugglers to transfer them to Diyarbakir city to reach West Turkey. The city of Van, on the Turkish-Iranian border, is one of the points at which human smuggling can be easily spotted. Smugglers charge between 600 or 1,000 US dollars per person, depending on the security situation at the border.

Van (Turkey), 08/06/2021.- (22/33) A group of people rest at the bus station in Van city after crossing the Iran-Turkey border, 08 June 2021. People smuggled into Turkey wait for days until their smugglers transfer them to Diyarbakir city to reach West Turkey. The city of Van, on the Turkish-Iranian border, is one of the points at which human smuggling can be easily spotted. Smugglers charge between 600 or 1,000 US dollars per person, depending on the security situation at the border.

Diyarbakir (Turkey), 12/06/2021.- (33/33) Two young men fight for bread near an intercity bus station in Diyarbakir, Turkey, 12 June 2021. In Diyarbakir, around 900 kilometers to the east of Ankara, people smuggled into Turkey wait for someone to take them on a bus, living off the charity and the goodwill of neighbors. Most of them will have to make it on their own beyond this point; they will do once they realized they have been abandoned

Van (Turkey), 02/06/2021.- (24/33) A group of people wait under a railway pass near Van city after crossing the Iran-Turkey border near Tatvan district in Bitlis city, eastern province of Turkey, 02 June 2021. According to smugglers spoke to, migrants arrive at the Turkish border after walking in rugged Iranian mountains for days. They get into the country through the districts of Ozalp and Baskale and are kept in safehouses in Van for days.

Bitlis (Turkey), 02/06/2021.- (08/33) Two Afghans sleep in the open next to a highway near Tatvan district in Bitlis city, eastern province of Turkey, 02 June 2021, after two days without food waiting for smugglers to take them to Diyarbakir. The city of Van, on the Turkish-Iranian border, is one of the points at which human smuggling can be easily spotted. People from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iran split into groups, and some walk on their own.